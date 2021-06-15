LETTER: Brooke Road flooding was a problem before Gary

Brooke Road flooding was a problem before Gary

Monica Gary’s letter to the editor [“Milde misled readers on Brooke Rd. flooding,” June 12] is disingenuous and misleading. Gary claims to have “discovered” the flooding on Brooke Road and purports that it was not until she got involved that any action was taken.

For months, residents attended meetings and wrote countless letters to board members and Del. Josh Cole and have response letters to confirm it. It was the serious state of the flooding and the countless letters and emails from residents that finally forced the Stafford Board of Supervisors to act, not Gary’s “discovery.”

The idea of the resident-led ad hoc committee that was ultimately rejected by the board was in fact the idea of Billy Kelley, not Gary. However, after receiving threats to his business, Kelley decided to not lead the ad hoc committee effort.

To her credit, Gary did continue to advocate for the ad hoc committee and tried to gain members to support it, most of whom were supporters of Paul Milde, and she was fully aware of that fact.