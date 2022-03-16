Letter: Build a school for Embrey Mill now

Build a school for Embrey Mill now

I want to bring attention to a recurring issue that is here with us again in Stafford County: redistricting.

This time it is affecting a well-established community whose resources are being overtaken by a new development not properly planned for.

Embrey Mill needs its own school, now. Not later or in the nine years that is projected. The current bright idea is to take the students of Park Ridge whose homes are in walking distance and bus them to Garrisonville Elementary School, which happens to have a few hundred open seats.

This, of course, creates a multitude of problems for the parents of a well-established, walkable neighborhood, such as transportation and childcare issues.

Our children are not inanimate seats that can be thrown in a moving van and taken somewhere else. Even if this move is taken, what is the end game? The central area of North Stafford is growing exponentially, and those children coming in will have to go to school somewhere.

If we keep making families of established neighborhoods move outward and the cycle continues, where does it stop? Transfer to Fauquier? Bus rides south?

The Board of Supervisors should have seen this problem coming and should take action now. The School Board should utilize trailers, etc., like so many other larger growing cities experiencing growing pains.

The shell game that the School Board is trying to play does not have a winner, only children who will have to literally pass a school with friends they used to have to go into the total unknown. That’s assuming the bus can get them there on time, which Stafford County is not known for. Enough is enough.

O. Heddy

Stafford