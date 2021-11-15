Letter: Build Back Better Plan has fundamental flaw

Build Back Better Plan has one

fundamental flaw

Ongoing consideration of the Build Back Better Plan by our Congress highlights a fundamental flaw in the plan.

The flaw is the proposal that the vast majority of taxpayers not be required to pay one cent of the plan’s cost.

The plan’s proponents say that it will be transformative legislation that will provide benefits for all of us. Yet they target only wealthy taxpayers for payment of its cost. This ignores the proposition that the expense of necessary governmental services should be borne by all taxpayers.

In the final analysis, each taxpayer’s income tax bill should increase upon enactment of the plan. We all need to have a stake in something of this plan’s magnitude; requiring us to pay a fair share of the cost will give us a stake in the plan.

Kevin Jones

Stafford