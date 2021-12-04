Letter: Build sixth Stafford high school now, it'll be cheaper than later

Stafford should build sixth high school now

As a resident of Stafford County, I was upset by your editorial on Oct. 29, “New ideas needed for new high school.” Yes, the pandemic taught us all that we must adapt and make creative changes in education in the 21st century. But to delay the construction of a sixth high school in Stafford is not the direction we need to pursue.

Stafford continues to overflow with new housing developments. Did those in charge of funds not consider that there would be an increase in students with the massive increase in homes?

Over 10 years ago, there were plans to build the sixth high school. That new high school would have cost much less in 2010 than it will in 2025! Rather, Stafford decided to spend the money to add classrooms to the existing high schools along with building a new Stafford High School.

These projects were only Band-Aids to save money. The inevitable is here, and the cost is only going to continue to increase. Every year we delay, we will continue to gasp at the cost. I find it interesting that other, nearby counties build new schools as their student population increases.