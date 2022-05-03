Letter: calling out discrimination at ABC

ABC trip was lesson in microaggressions

Recently, at a local ABC store, the white male salesclerk asked for proof of age from two Black women. When he did not ask me, a white male with bald head and gray temples, for ID, was it because I obviously looked older than 21?

The women, with graying hair, I guessed to be in their late 40s. So why did he demand proof of age from them but not me? Had he challenged us all, I would have been fine with that, but he confronted Black women though not a white man.

What I witnessed was critical race theory in action, pure, simple and one of numerous cases of microaggression I suspect Blacks are exposed to daily.

Why was I, a white male, accorded the courtesy by a white male clerk of the presumption that I was legally entitled to purchase liquor but they, Black women, were not?

Critical race theory is not “just a theory” but an ever present reality for Black Americans. Paul Metzger is absolutely correct, we are not a post-racial society, even though we have elected a Black president and a Black, woman vice president.

I regret that I did not summon the store manager and make an issue of the incident at the time, an omission I hope to rectify by submitting this letter.

Donald Bley

Spotsylvania