LETTER: Can we get a simple explanation on PBMs?

Can we get a simple explanation on what PBMs actually do?

In “Pharmacy benefit managers are not to blame for high drug prices,” [March 5] Mark Brueckl writes that “PBMs do not buy medications. PBMs do not sell medications. PBMs serve as middlemen serving health plans. The PBM reimburses the pharmacy for the cost of the dispensed medications based on their contract with the pharmacy. The pharmacy’s full compensation for the medication is the sum of the co-pay/coinsurance and the PBM reimbursement amount.”

So the confusion continues. In a simple sentence, what is the role of the PBMs?

If they are middlemen, it implies they are involved in transactions. And when he says “reimburse,” why would a PBM “reimburse” somebody unless it also had a financial interest in the transaction? What is their financial interest?

Can we do better on an explanation? So far, “it’s complicated” is winning out over the “explanation.”

Larry Gross

Spotsylvania