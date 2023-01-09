Letter: Can we make football safer?

Anyone watching the Bills/Bengals game had to have been struck with sadness and grief with what happened to Damar Hamlin. The response of his teammates, coaches, fans, and players from both teams was definitely emotional and inspiring. There was a brotherhood and unity there that is not often seen today. But what could be done to ensure that this situation doesn’t happen again?

Yes, the league has to make player safety its number one priority. But what about players and fans? What can we do? I loved the game and played it in high school and college. My three sons were all Division I starters, and we all paid a physical price with our bodies. Do NFL players really need to play 17 games plus playoffs a year? Why wouldn’t a 14-game regular season work? Sure there would be a little less money, but the less wear and tear on the body would be well worth it. The Boys of Fall don’t need to be playing at 11 p.m. in subzero temperature in a regular-season game in January. Would the player’s union be willing to take a stand on this even if it means lower salaries? How about us fans? Would we boycott these extra games for the safety of the players?

Does the NCAA need a 12-game regular season plus a conference championship and as many as four playoff games? That is 17 contests for their student athletes. It doesn’t give much time for their bodies to heal or their minds to excel in meaningful majors. Can we as fans stop our support of all these excesses? Just maybe if we as fans, the players, and the league do our part, this beautiful game that we love will be a lot safer.

John Mihota

Spotsylvania