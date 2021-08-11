LETTER: 'Cancel' letter was insulting, hypocritical

‘Cancel’ letter was insulting, hypocritical

I want to thank Ms. Lisa Leichssenring for her letter to the editor [“GOP’s culture must be canceled,” Aug. 1]. It is a textbook example of the arrogance and hypocrisy of the radical left.

She begins by accusing the many of the sins of a few.

According to statista.com, there are 254 million adults over the age of 18 in the U.S. A recent Gallup poll indicated that 40 percent of adults identify themselves as conservatives. That works out to roughly 102 million people.

It is arrogant in the extreme to suggest that anyone in the public venue, or a private citizen, could possibly know what is in the hearts and minds of that many people.

It is also insulting to suggest that Republican women are nothing more than mindless dolts, having babies and being servants to their husbands. The CDC reports that the U.S. birthrate has been less than the replacement rate since 1971. If Republicans are breeding like rabbits, how could that be happening?

GOP women are as strong and intelligent as any other group of women. They have professional careers, run businesses, teach and hold public offices. They are fully capable of, and do, think for themselves.