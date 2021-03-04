LETTER: Canceling Dr. Seuss destroys the joy

Canceling Dr. Seuss destroys the joy

Oh my! Dr. Seuss has been on the loose.

The Cat In The Hat must be a brat.

Undertones on the bones. Horton dumped; Loudoun trumps.

The Grinch is out in ’21 and Yertle the Turtle’s not King of the Pond.

The Street of the Lifted Lorax is now one-way, with new stop signs raised day by day.

Bartholomew Cubbins, get rid of those hats, and the Plain-Belly Sneetches’ ball, away with that.

Cancel the Seuss or use the noose. The Cat in the Hat ain’t coming back.

Proud to destroy the joy of that little girl or boy?

Oh my!

Patrick Fell

Spotsylvania