Letter: Candidates bought by gun lobby must be canceled

Candidates bought by gun lobby must be canceled

In 2020, the most recent year with complete numbers, the leading cause of death among children and teenagers ages 1–19 was not cancer or vehicle accidents—it was firearms. That year, 4,368 children and teens, 84 a week, died from gun shots. The numbers for this year promise to be higher.

While our attention is focused on appalling, frequent mass shootings, the steady death toll of the young from firearms goes largely unnoticed. This horrific carnage is unique to our country. It’s long past time we Americans faced up to this ongoing tragedy, a failure of our nation to protect the vulnerable citizens who are our future.

Candidates, or members of Congress and state legislatures, who accept money from the gun lobby have the blood of these innocents on their hands. We know who they are: donors and recipients are listed on several websites. Until those bought by the gun lobbyists are removed from office, the legislation needed to stop this slaughter will not be passed.

In overruling Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court gave a long-sought victory to champions of the right to life. I urge those who committed themselves to the pro-life cause to act now to protect the lives of our children by refusing to support, and campaigning to defeat, every politician who receives funding from the gun lobby.

Paul Metzger

Spotsylvania