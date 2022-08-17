Letter: Can't America offer better leaders?

Can’t our country offer better leaders?

What is happening to the Democratic party? Many are calling for the same actions Mr. Thomassen did in his letter where he demanded the Democrats get rid of the filibuster and take charge. Are the Democrats assuming the Republicans will never be in power again? Or that the new rule would only apply when the Democrats are in control?

The Democrats filibustered the Republican controlled Senate 328 times during the 2019–20 Congress, more than any other Congress since the founding of our nation. Will they willingly give up the power to stop Republican legislation if they become the minority again?

And then they are funding extremist Republicans in the primaries across the country. Why? They hope the Democratic runner will have a better chance against the extremist Republican. That alone says a lot about their confidence, or is it lack of confidence, in their own Democratic candidates. They need to fix the election by helping an extremist from the other party? I surely hope they have a plan if this strategy backfires and the extremist Republicans win, even a couple of elections.

The Senate is split 50/50, and in the House the Democrats only have a majority of 50.6 percent, with four current vacancies. It will not take much to turn the tables. Democrats need to consider the long-term ramifications of their actions, not just the next election cycle.

The sad part is it is We, the People, who have elected the politicians to office. I cannot help but remember a conversation we had with a driver in South Africa, who, during the Clinton/Trump election, asked if this was the best America could do? I believe we need another block on our ballots: “None of the Above.” Can we not do better, or are we in a death spiral?

Todd Blose

Stafford