 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Capitalist health marketplace is the problem
0 comments

LETTER: Capitalist health marketplace is the problem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Our capitalist health marketplace is the problem

Lynne Wallace of Spotsylvania just needs to trust the capitalist marketplace to work things out between Mary Washington Healthcare and Cigna [“MWH, Cigna need to work things out,” Letters, May 28].

The pain and inconvenience a small number of patients will suffer is a small price to pay for the “greatest health care system in the world.”

Funny, though, I don’t remember reading that Canadians—or for that matter Brits, Germans or the French—have to endure that which Ms. Wallace complains of.

Jack Dawkins

Culpeper

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert