LETTER: Capitalist health marketplace is the problem

Our capitalist health marketplace is the problem

Lynne Wallace of Spotsylvania just needs to trust the capitalist marketplace to work things out between Mary Washington Healthcare and Cigna [“MWH, Cigna need to work things out,” Letters, May 28].

The pain and inconvenience a small number of patients will suffer is a small price to pay for the “greatest health care system in the world.”

Funny, though, I don’t remember reading that Canadians—or for that matter Brits, Germans or the French—have to endure that which Ms. Wallace complains of.

Jack Dawkins

Culpeper