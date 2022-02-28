Letter: Carbon tax act would benefit low income families

Carbon tax would benefit low-income families

Thank you so much for sharing the excellent article from Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times–Dispatch [“What rising sea level means for Virginia’s urban, rural and military areas”] on fredericksburg.com . The key statement in the article for me was “the pace of acceleration will largely depend on the greenhouse gas emissions.” In other words, if we heed this warning our grandchildren might still be able to live in Norfolk or Miami, and if not, they won’t.

The option of pricing our fossil fuels at a level that reflects their true costs to our future is on the table. In Congress, H.R. 2307, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, now has 95 sponsors in the House of Representatives, including Virginians Don Beyer and Gerry Connolly. This bill would price carbon, but instead of using the money for partisan projects, it would give the money back to American families. We would be wise to push this legislation over the finish line. It is time to take action to slow down the future rate of sea level rise, in a way that will protect low-income families from energy costs. If we ignore this opportunity and continue to grow the sea level threat, we will punish our grandchildren for our mistakes.