Letter: Careers in construction are the ultimate maker’s challenge

Construction careers are real maker’s challenge

Much of today’s reality television is all about the makers—those who use their hands to create things ranging from construction projects to elaborate cakes, bladesmithing, glassmaking or other crafts. But construction is a challenge that has been around much longer and is much more real.

In high school, my career journey was transformed when I enrolled in a welding program. My brain needed tangible evidence to connect academics to the real world. When I saw how math and science applied to projects I designed and fabricated, things suddenly clicked. Learning was exciting, and the experience led to a meaningful career in industry and later in management.

There are millions of high school students today still searching for that why in relation to the application of academics. For some students, a day of academics without application creates boredom that can result in poor performance or even dropping out.

Free or affordable construction education in high schools and community colleges remains one of this country’s best-kept secrets. These programs are high-skill and high-tech and suitable for youth and those seeking to retrain for a new career.