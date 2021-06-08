LETTER: Caroline reassessment figures don't add up

Caroline County’s reassessment figures don’t add up

On June 3, I met with the Caroline County Board of Equalization to address my challenge regarding the recent reassessment performed by the Wampler Group of Ruther Glen. My real estate value of $78,000 was adjusted to $81,000 on their rep’s work sheet. An increase of 3.9 percent was acceptable, since the cost of living for 2020 equaled near that value.

Following this, the country administrator then raised the value to $100,000. When challenged, the board chairperson replied, “Wells and septic now cost at least $10,000 and utility adds another $6,000.” How does this apply to established property?

When I referenced the sloping land contours of my property subject to rain runoff, she then replied, “Even if your property was embedded in swampy terrain, the current assed value would remain the same.”

In summary, my total assessment increased by 27 percent, of which the value of the land increased by 55 percent.