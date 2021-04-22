LETTER: Carroll Foy is inspiring choice for governor

Carroll Foy is inspiring choice for governor

It appears a new day is dawning within the 2021 Democratic primary governor’s race. Jennifer Carroll Foy presents a fresh, invigorating, and inspiring choice for the highest seat in Virginia government.

Having served as a delegate, practicing attorney, and compassionate wife and mother, Jennifer’s experiences and passions appear to be the centerpiece of her political ideology and practice.

We Virginians have been functioning under a cloud for many months due to COVID-19, as well as the need for a cleaner climate and the boosting of our economy with clean energy jobs. We also need the peaceful humility of civil rights/justice policies that guide policing practices.

These clouds have forced us to endure the fear of contracting COVID-19, while we desire cleaner air and wonder if the economy will provide and support our daily and future needs—while at the same time leaving us feeling threatened for our basic human rights, civility and justice.

All of this overshadows our personal health and well-being.