LETTER: Carter was not in office during oil embargo
LETTER: Carter was not in office during oil embargo

The editorial in last Thursday’s paper about energy production diversity was interesting [“Energy production must be diversified,” May 13]. Unfortunately, it’s hard to treat it too seriously given a very embarrassing historical error within.

The writer somehow thought that Jimmy Carter was president during the Arab oil embargo. Nope. That was in 1973, four years before Carter took office.

Perhaps in his or her zeal to make a partisan point, fuzzy history was invoked.

Tom Hamilton

Orange

