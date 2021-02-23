 Skip to main content
LETTER: Cartoon just perpetuated Trump's lies
LETTER: Cartoon just perpetuated Trump's lies

I could not believe you ran the political cartoon on Sunday, Feb. 21. It is simply another of Donald Trump’s lies that the Biden administration intends to erase the Second Amendment.

In our political and truth crisis of the moment, it was highly irresponsible of the FLS to run this cartoon. The paper has a responsibility to contribute to the dissemination of the truth, not to give credence to dangerous “opinions” that are really lies by publishing such material.

Craig Vasey

Fredericksburg

