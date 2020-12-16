 Skip to main content
LETTER: Cartoon supports a dangerous delusion
The Dec. 10 editorial cartoon showed the presidential seal being painted to suggest “steal.” The presidential election was arguably one of the most secure in history, yet you appear to support the dangerous delusion that seeks to discredit an incoming administration.

We expect our local newspaper to deal with facts. Political cartoons work best when they do the same, instead of maintaining a willful ignorance.

Erik Nelson

Fredericksburg

