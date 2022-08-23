Letter: Cartoon was offensive

Editorial cartoon was offensive

What is a “White, American ‘patriot?’ ” I am referring to the three-frame, Free Lance–Star opinion page cartoon of Aug. 12.

I consider myself an American patriot. Color has nothing to do with it, whatsoever. I promised to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States and believe firmly in the Bill of Rights. I served in Vietnam for all races, colors, and creeds. I voluntarily and gladly put my life on the line for my country. Being misrepresented in that way is truly offensive.

Your cartoon portrays a rabid man apparently responding to TV news accounts. Very simply, the cartoon is distorted, humorless, and equates to propaganda. Regardless of which side of the political spectrum a cartoon falls, it should show talent, be clever, be funny and have an element of truth. Your cartoon does none of that.

Why would The Free Lance–Star deliberately and irresponsibly offend its readership? I have been a subscriber for more than 30 years, but this cartoon has moved me to disgust.

I think you should show more respect toward your readers regardless of their political beliefs. You have abused your freedom of the press.

Wesley Chesser

Stafford