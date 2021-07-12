LETTER: Catholic leaders should oppose abortion

Joe and Nancy were alone in their beds resting peacefully. Their spouses were away on business. It was very early on a Saturday, and they both looked forward to a light schedule, politically speaking.

Nancy had dozed off, dreaming of trying a new hairdo, and Joe had dreamt of trying a new flavor of ice cream.

They were both going to be faced with the same question as they died in their sleep of cardiac arrest: Why had they both put their long and successful careers in politics ahead of the salvation of their souls? They both claimed to be Catholics, and for Catholics, supporting abortion is a huge no-no.