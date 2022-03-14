Letter: CDC provides evidence of COVID's low risk to children

CDC gives evidence of COVID’s low risk to kids

Your editorial on March 1 accuses Gov. Youngkin of ignoring “clear evidence” by allowing parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates. However, The Free Lance–Star is ignoring the Center for Disease Control’s clear evidence that COVID is very low risk to children. On a CDC graph, the death rates for school-age children can’t even be seen. Leaders and parents have to balance safety policy with policies for effective learning.

The editorial board’s statement that “Science, of course, is not perfect” is certainly correct within the context of the culture war. That’s probably the reason why silly claims, such as that people can choose their sex, don’t get laughed right out of academia.

Pat Grandelli

Goldvein