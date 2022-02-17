Letter: Celebrate bipartisanship, don't kill it

Celebrate bipartisanship, don’t kill it

Voters select their elected officials with the expectation that they will focus on passing legislation to benefit Virginia. This is not happening in the House of Delegates Privileges and Elections Committee, which is responsible for reviewing critical legislation related to elections, campaign finance and good governance.

This legislative session, the Virginia House scorecard on campaign finance bills is gruesome: 12 bills killed, two passed, one pending. In recent Privileges and Elections Committee meetings, seven bipartisan-sponsored campaign finance bills were killed in succession. These bills included capping contributions; restricting personal use of campaign donations; and prohibiting legislators from accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from Dominion Energy, a state-regulated monopoly.

Do I, as a citizen in Stafford, feel that legislators should have unlimited access to funds? No, I don’t. Nor do nearly 80 percent of Virginia voters, according to a recent Wason Center poll on campaign finance, commissioned by the Virginia Chapter of American Promise, a non-partisan group focused on good governance.

What do you think? Should legislators be able to spend citizens’ donations on vacations in the Bahamas or car down payments? Forty-eight other states say “No!” In the 2021 legislative session a bill limiting personal use of campaign donations passed the Virginia House 100–0. It was subsequently defeated in the Senate. Last summer it was reviewed and improved by the taxpayer funded bipartisan Joint Legislative Committee on Campaign Finance Reform. Yet the bill died without discussion a week ago.

Delegate Margaret Ransone, the chair of the Privileges and Elections Committee, gavels in and out, killing bills with limited discussion by legislators despite positive testimony by the public and strong support in the Wason poll. Respect for the process, good governance and bipartisanship should characterize our legislature, the oldest continuous law-making body in the Western Hemisphere.

Luke Wright

Stafford