June is Pride Month. Is it woke to have won World War II?

A gay British mathematician named Alan Turing cracked the Nazi Enigma machine’s encrypted military messages during World War II, enabling the Allied Forces to defeat Nazi Germany. After the war, he was arrested because he was gay. What if Turing was found to be gay and arrested before breaking the encrypted messages? Would the Allied Forces still have defeated Nazi Germany?

Turing made contributions to defeat Hitler and advanced computer science so that you can live in freedom and use a computer to read and respond to this letter to the editor. If he was prevented him from working, the United States may not have won the war. If you ban World War II history books about the Holocaust and Turing, then you wouldn’t know why the war was fought, its victims or its heroes.

“Wokeism” is caring about others who are different from you and not every evil like some would have you believe. LGBT+ people contribute to society just like everyone else, so enjoy your beer and raise a glass to Alan Turing.

Adam Simonoff

King George