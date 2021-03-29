LETTER: Celebrate the gift of local print media

Celebrate the gift of local print media

There is so much within our daily view that can distract and alter our focus, shaping our world view that can lead to feelings of sorrow, despair and repetitive disappointment. Today, we all must search hard to find information and viewpoints that embrace the ethic of lifting our spirits, forging better living and championing lives well-lived.

The Free Lance–Star, Stars and Stripes weekly published insert and the monthly Fredericksburg Front Porch Magazine offer joy and celebration through the written word, filling a void in our minds and spirits and placing us face to face and linked to a landscape of talent, grace and beauty.

We must cherish, support and embrace local printed media if we are to move to a higher way of thinking and being.

I think we often fail to recognize our longstanding gift of local newspapers and magazines across the U.S. We, here in Fredericksburg, are blessed to have The Free Lance–Star and the Fredericksburg Front Porch Magazine.

May we all continue to support and celebrate this guarded gift under the U.S. Constitution—our free press. We need more than ever these great ways to raise our spirits during these challenging times.