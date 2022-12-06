Letter: Celebrate Virginia Parkway river crossing makes sense

Much to the dismay of many of my neighbors in Celebrate Virginia, I support a Rappahannock River bridge crossing connecting Celebrate Virginia Parkway and Gordon W. Shelton Blvd. on the south side of the river, as discussed in a recent Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization policy committee meeting.

Sometimes progress is a bitter pill to swallow, but the traffic on the I-95/US Route 1 corridor between Route 17 and Route 3 is intolerable most days of the week. Providing another river crossing connecting Route 17 to the Central Park shopping area and Route 3 makes sense with current traffic and future growth of the area.

Celebrate Virginia Parkway is a four-lane divided avenue and a prime candidate for connection to the south of the Rappahannock River. To ease traffic, VDOT should restrict vehicles by size using the future crossing, hence lessening fears of over-the-road semi-tractor/trailers using the crossing and rumbling through residential areas.

Most over-the-road truckers use Route 17 to connect to I-95, and would likely avoid Central Park traffic congestion. Many residents who live along Celebrate Parkway wince at the thought of a crossing connecting the south bank of the Rappahannock River, but I believe the benefits outweigh any perceived safety issues or inconveniences.

Also, such a crossing could increase safety by the addition of a much needed traffic signal light at the intersection of Celebrate Parkway and Banks Ford Parkway and other intersections. In addition, this crossing could enhance properties along Celebrate Parkway by providing ready access to Central Park area shopping, dining, entertainment and sports activities.

Paul Gray

Stafford