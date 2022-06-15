Letter: Celebrating the faire and Kenmore

Celebrating the faire and Kenmore

Congratulations to the Virginia Renaissance Faire in Spotsylvania and the Kenmore House in Fredericksburg for their recent celebrations.

The Renaissance Faire occurred at the Lake Anna Winery over the past several weeks after a long hiatus due to COVID. The comeback fulfilled all expectations with entertainment, food, and fun. Costumed visitors added to the ambiance of the faire.

The Kenmore House celebrated colonial times with a stroll on its beautiful grounds, exceptional period entertainment, activities, vendors, food, and a historical account of the Kenmore House.

Please plan to attend these wonderful local events next year. They are fun and delightful for all family members. By going to these venues, one travels back in time without the use of a time machine! Thank you to these groups for giving this area such wonderful historically fun experiences! Huzzah!

Linda Susan Simms

Fredericksburg