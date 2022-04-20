Letter: Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg raises money

Chamber Chorale of F’burg raises money

On April 9, the Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg presented its final concert of the season, “Peace and Hope.” During the concerts the group collected goodwill donations from the audience, in support of José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen’s effort to feed Ukrainian refugees. A total of $750 was collected at the performances from our dedicated patrons, with additional donations made by Chamber Chorale and audience members directly to wck.org. We are so grateful to all who came and donated. It was a wonderful way to end our season and show our area’s support for those in need.

Earlier this season, the Chamber Chorale presented its annual December concert, which always features many familiar carols of the season. In addition, this year’s concert featured three excerpts from Felix Mendelssohn’s “Christus.” Last September, audiences enjoyed great jazz vocal music during the “Natural Jazz” concert.

The Chamber Chorale is currently planning its 2022–23 season, with concerts in September, December and April (2023). We also hope to perform for the annual Fred–Este Association “Italian Composers Concert” in October. For details visit ccfbg.org or join our email list.

The Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg was founded in 1989 as a small ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality choral music in a wide variety of styles for the cultural enrichment of the community. From a cappella singing to major chamber works with orchestra, this choral group has been noted for its fine tuning, blended tone, wide range in dynamics and expressive diversity.

The Chamber Chorale performs three to four concerts a year in the Fredericksburg area, under the direction of Joe Eveler, who was named the permanent director in January.

James Corrow

President, Chamber Chorale of Fredericksburg