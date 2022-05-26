Letter: Change your voting habits to free U.S. from indiscriminate gun violence

Change voting habits to stop gun violence

Well, another day, another mass shooting in America. Let’s get one thing clear to start: In 21st century America, we have decided that over 40,000 deaths each year, over 90,000 injuries, and hundreds of thousands of traumatized victims, witnesses, bystanders and schoolchildren is a fair price to pay so that gun owners and potential owners are not inconvenienced in obtaining and owning weapons that could not have been imagined by the authors of the Second Amendment.

By we, I mean all of us, because we keep electing politicians who refuse to pass any meaningful legislation to stop the proliferation of guns to any and all who want them. But you say you don’t agree that all the death, destruction and trauma is a fair price to pay. Well, then you have to change your voting habits, or it will continue ad infinitum. A vocal minority, amplified by the firearms industry and an organization once dedicated to firearms safety, shooting sports and hunting, has dominated the political landscape through fear and lies.

If you’re angry that hundreds of children have died or been wounded in school shootings, that thousands of others suffer PTSD from witnessing a shooting, and that your children have to go through active shooter drills at school, then think before you vote for a politician who puts Second Amendment rights above the right of all of us to be free from indiscriminate gun violence.

Roy Gratz

Fredericksburg