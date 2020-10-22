LETTER: Changes would affect library's staff, collections

Changes would affect library’s staff, collections

Asking a company whose business is running public libraries to perform a “free” assessment is analogous to a farmer asking the fox to count his chickens and look for holes in the fence.

As a retired law librarian who spent my career working at firms in D.C., I can attest to the impact of economies of scale—or lack thereof.

When I started work, each law firm had their own library, some taking up entire floors of office buildings, with largely duplicative collections. Combined with staff, these operations cost the firms hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. With digitization, some of the space requirement evaporated, but not the charges for materials and staff. Publishers like Lexis/Nexis and Westlaw, along with the New York Times and other information sources, simply changed their pricing models.

So today, firms actually spend more per attorney for legal information than they did before digitization. And because you pay for everything each time you use it, the firms have no collections anymore.