LETTER: Changing highway name is a step forward

Changing highway name is a step forward

Recently, the state Senate moved to pass the bill to change the name of U.S. 1 from the Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway to Emancipation Highway.

While there are those who oppose the idea of changing the name of one of the most prominent highways in the South, I would argue that this is a sign that the United States is moving forward.

Davis was the former president of the Confederate States of America and firmly believed and fought to protect the institution of slavery within the South. While Jefferson Davis Memorial Highway was named for military honors Davis acquired before and after the Civil War, this does not change the overall connotation of the name or erase his past wrongs.

Many factors contributed to the Civil War on the Confederate side. That said, one of the driving forces was the Confederacy’s advocation of slavery in the South. Because of this, slavery is the main association people have with the war and subsequently with Davis.

By keeping the name, we are condoning, honoring and memorializing the institution of slavery in the United States.