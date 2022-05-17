Letter: Changing Roe v. Wade only hurts the poor

SCOTUS reversing Roe v. Wade only hurts the poor

Changing Roe v. Wade will do nothing except hurt the poor until we address the problems involved with abortion choices.

Poverty is certainly No. 1. Who wants more children when they live in extreme poverty? Next will be abuse. Whether from a spouse or a father, no woman or girl wants more children when there is abuse. Forcing a woman or child to have a child forced on her brutally will do nothing to help her recover. I hear all these Christians out here saying adoption, but children are not puppies.

If a woman has a child, she wants and loves her. Very few women part with a child born out of choice.

I know a woman who had a child from rape; abortion was not legal at the time. Her entire life has been filled with hurt, what if’s, and why’s? We can’t sacrifice living, breathing women and girls for someone else’s beliefs.

The Supreme Court is forcing their religious beliefs down our throats.

Maybe there should be more thought into controlling the daily murders of people in schools, in grocery stores, shopping malls, concerts, churches, etc., rather than concentrating on those in the womb only.

In a few states, a rapist can sue for visitation to a child forced upon a woman. How twisted is this? Can you imagine explaining to your child about said daddy? I surely cannot!

I have a granddaughter and grandsons. When my beautiful daughter was alive, I would have supported her in any choice she made because she would have done so with thought and love.

Remember, a woman who can travel will; a poor woman can’t.

Anne McCord

Spotsylvania