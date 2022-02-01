Letter: Charter Boards are not a good idea

Charter Boards
are not a good idea
Virginia politics is a patchwork, with people from diverse backgrounds with equally diverse ambitions and ideas all calling the same state home. Our elections reflect this diversity, too. That’s one reason I find Senate Bill 125 and House Bill 356 to allow for politically appointed Charter Boards so concerning. These bills in our General Assembly would strip power away from locally elected school boards and hand that off to unelected regional boards filled with people who are appointees of whatever administration is in power.
These new, unelected boards could override locally elected school boards in deciding where to put charter schools. They could force taxpayers to fund them, at the expense of local public schools, without giving the taxpayers any say in how these charter schools are run. And if that is not enough, there is an additional bill, SB 598, that would allow the state board to approve charter schools on college campuses by disguising them as “lab schools.”
This sounds reasonable, but would allow for-profit businesses to run their curriculum. Without the oversight of school boards and communities, these corporations could put the interests of shareholders above those of Virginia’s students.
Charter boards with no local accountability are a bad idea anywhere, but especially in a state like Virginia. You may like the idea today because your party is in charge, but are you going to like it in four years when the other folks might be in power? No governor, regardless of party, should have that much power over what we decide is best for our own schools.
Please call your elected officials in the Senate and House of Delegates and urge them to oppose SB 125, SB 598 and HB 356.
Kathy Freise
Beaverdam