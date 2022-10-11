Letter: Chimner, book club are community assets

Thanks to Martin Davis for his excellent essay singing the praises of Bernadette Chimner for her willingness to bring people together to discuss controversial content in school library books.

As an occasional participant in her Bipartisan Book Club, I have witnessed the leadership skills and diplomatic approach Bernadette uses to keep the online discussions civil and fruitful. Bernadette's background in conflict resolution is made evident in every discussion she hosts.

In a time when online echo chambers breed contempt for those with different opinions, and angry TV talking heads spout hateful propaganda making themselves wealthy with name-calling and buzzwords, it's refreshing to find a place where people with different points of view can talk in an intelligent and civil manner.

I remember the similarly divided era of the Vietnam War when musician Stephen Stills spoke out against angry and often violent extremists from both sides of the political spectrum and suggested letting them get together in some large, remote space to fight it out, leaving the rest of us in peace. It's sad we're back in that same state of division again, but Bernadette's approach is one step in the right direction.

Charlie Young

Spotsylvania