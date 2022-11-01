Letter: Christians should vote the Bible

I usually don't write to the editorial page in The Free Lance–Star, but I have felt compelled to submit this letter. To all the Christians that attend church, whether you attend on Saturday or Sunday, as you attend church praising God and our Lord Jesus, please remember, when you go vote, if you are voting as a Democrat, you are voting to support abortions of unborn babies, children.

I ask you to please read in the Bible, Proverbs 6:16 and 17. In short, it reads, Six things that the Lord Jesus detest…and hands that shed innocent blood. An unborn child in the mother's womb is about as innocent as it gets. Proverbs 6:17 also reads the Lord detest a lying tongue. Our President Biden, the press secretary, cabinet members, and most of the media lie to us every day. To people that support the Green New Deal, I understand what these people are trying to do, but it's my belief that God is in control.

God controls the weather and the air we breathe. When are Christians and the general public going to stand up and say enough is enough and stand for what is right? I pray all Christians will remember what God's Word says and vote the Bible.

Monroe Rogers

Spotsylvania