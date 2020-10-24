LETTER: Christians sold their souls to Trump

Christians sold their souls to Trump

Evangelical Christians’ cult-like support of Donald Trump is baffling beyond belief. Their allegiance cannot possibly be rooted in the belief that Trump is a godly person. Apparently they view him as their protector and promoter of their beliefs as if they are relying on Trump instead of God!

Trump is uncaring, dishonest, selfish and for feeding the few, instead of ultra-caring, upright, selfless and for feeding the multitude. Christ feeds the faithful; Trump is the money-changer in the temple who fleeces the faithful.

Consider Christian teachings on these issues:

Pro-lifers’ self-righteousness toward women’s rights ignores “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” If the pro-life policy is a pro-business front to produce more people to grow the economy and military, then it’s evil and inhumane. And would Christ want people born into the world who are not wanted, not loved, and grow up psychologically scarred and abused?

Is destroying our air and water being good stewards of the Garden of Eden that God entrusted us to keep?

Are Christians so paranoid and hard-hearted that they forget “love thy neighbor as thyself” includes immigrants?