LETTER: Christmas photos from the 1970s warmed the heart

Christmas photo spread from 1970s warmed the heart

Because we worked nonstop at a family (combo) business, The B&F Garage, which was located in Spotsylvania in the 1970s, I didn’t get too many chances to attend any of our city’s downtown festivities.

So, I wanted to take this opportunity and express my enjoyment at seeing the recent photos The Free Lance–Star shared [Dec. 22, T&C] of downtown’s twinkling lights, decorative window displays, mirthful spirit of the parade attendees, those long-haired, guitar-toting adolescents from my era, along with the numerous families doing their downtown shopping—before the creation of megastores.

However, the photos that surprised me the most were those of the traffic congestion I don’t even recall ever occurring in 1971 Fredericksburg.

And, although a little daunting because it was something fun missed, I really appreciated having a glimpse from that simpler time of hometown spirit.

Great heartfelt memories caught in photojournalism that should make even today’s biggest Grinch have their heart grow three times its size!

Rick Knight

Henrico