Letter: Christmas poem

What child is this in the manger you ask?

The innkeeper said he was one without a room

The shepherds were the first to be told good

news of great joy by an angel that he is a Savior

The Wise Men studied prophecies that revealed

he was a King and worthy of special gifts

The apostles said he was the Messiah, the

Son of the living God

The world saw him as a brilliant light that

overcame its darkness

The people to whom he preached called him

Teacher.

And believers call him, Immanuel which means

“God is with us”, Wonderful Counselor,

Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of

Peace, Lord of Lords, King of Kings and

The Love of Christmas.

Marion Steinbronn

Spotsylvania