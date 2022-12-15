Letter: Christmas poem

What child is this in the manger you ask?
The innkeeper said he was one without a room
The shepherds were the first to be told good
news of great joy by an angel that he is a Savior
The Wise Men studied prophecies that revealed
he was a King and worthy of special gifts
The apostles said he was the Messiah, the
Son of the living God
The world saw him as a brilliant light that
overcame its darkness
The people to whom he preached called him
Teacher.
And believers call him, Immanuel which means
“God is with us”, Wonderful Counselor,
Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of
Peace, Lord of Lords, King of Kings and
The Love of Christmas.
Marion Steinbronn
Spotsylvania