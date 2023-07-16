Recent headlines have shown how many people are leaving the church of their childhoods. Many folks, the articles indicate, are just not into organized religion. It does seem that the pews are not as full as they once were. It does seem that groups of congregants are not standing outside the churches visiting after Sunday morning services.

But, after seeing the headlines about the Baptists kicking out churches that have women in positions of power and others about the African Anglican church supporting inhumane treatment of homosexuals, it just may be that organized religion is leaving the people. We are a diverse and broken world.

We need to use love and compassion instead of sitting in judgment over others. For years, a favored saying of many Christians was "What would Jesus do?" I believe he would invite those who have been sidelined, those who have been banished, and those who have been silenced. I believe he would open the doors to all, open the pulpits to a symphony of different voices that we the congregations may be witnesses to his love and inclusion.

Sandy Kenyon

Spotsylvania