LETTER: Church membership drops when message doesn't connect

Church membership drops when message doesn’t connect

It is no wonder that active membership in religious institutions has dropped. [“Poll: Church membership drops below 50 percent,” March 31]. Church leadership, in many cases, has fumbled the message that God offers to all people.

Many religions are mired in Middle Ages’ thinking and preaching. I am a child of the 1940s and 1950s, and was was raised in a very conservative church. Since then, I have been a part of a liberal church, and finally I have settled into a very enriching Episcopal church here in Fredericksburg.

I am a strong person of faith. Since this pandemic, my wife and I have the opportunity to follow three entirely different church services via Facebook.

Being in my late 70s, I get spiritual benefit from all three, although only one of the services and sermons speaks to how much life is very confusing for most people, particularly the younger members of our society.

Being mired in ancient thinking does not speak to the under-40 crowd; they are too engrossed in today’s world, facing today’s real problems. Sixteenth century philosophy does not address their concerns or their needs.