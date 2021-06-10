LETTER: Cigna, MWHC have both lost their focus

Cigna, MWHC have both lost their focus

Like many in the region, my family has gotten caught up in the Cigna/Mary Washington Healthcare mess.

Cigna says they can’t afford to pay what MWHC is asking for, but they can afford to compensate their CEO almost $20,000,000 in 2020. (Source: Cigna Annual Proxy Report).

MWHC says they can’t afford to take less, but they can afford to sponsor the Fredericksburg Nationals, rent a big billboard, and hire people to hand out advertisements at the games. I also noticed while reading my e-edition of the Free Lance-Star today that every page had an ad for something related to MWHC.

Seems to me both sides are spending money on everything but health care.

James Morris

King George