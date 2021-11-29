Letter: Citizens should report expired safety inspection stickers and license plates to raise revenue

Citizens should report expired inspection stickers and license plates

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin: Congratulations on your victory. I know you are a law-and-order guy and will welcome this idea (suggested by a fellow governor) to increase state revenue without raising taxes, all the while dealing with commonwealth scofflaws.

A visit by you to any large shopping mall parking lot in Virginia should convince you of the numerous opportunities to augment the state budget by empowering private citizens to initiate a lawsuit against the registered owners of any vehicle whose safety inspection sticker or license plate decal is out of date.

Suggest they take a picture on their cell phone. Award a bounty of $2,000, plus any legal fees, with the proceeds to be split evenly between the vigilante and the Virginia Department of Taxation.

Don’t miss this opportunity to add to Virginia’s coffers, relieve Virginia’s taxpayers of the necessity for tax increases and punish the guilty, all in one piece of legislation.

Jack Dawkins

Culpeper