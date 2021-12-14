Letter: City arborist is in charge, not Tree Fredericksburg

Arborist is in charge, not Tree Fredericksburg
In response to “City’s tree planting needs a well thought-out plan” [Dec. 1], facts about the city’s tree program and Tree Fredericksburg: In 2005, City Council approved a tree plan assembled by city staff and a group of concerned citizens. This plan was two years in the making. Tree Fredericksburg was established to apply for grants and coordinate volunteers to plant trees. Since its inception, it has secured over $275,000 in grants and managed 5,000 volunteers to plant 8,250 trees.
The city’s Green Committee is comprised of the city arborist, city staff, state forester and citizens. In 2007, the Green Committee prepared a tree planting list, emphasizing native trees; guidelines and standards for tree planting and mulching; and a comprehensive plan for our urban forest. All tree planting is done under the direction of the city arborist.
Tree Fredericksburg is required, as all citizens are, to obtain a planting permit prior to digging in the utility strip located between the sidewalk and the curb. All trees located in the city-owned utility strip are the property of the city, regardless of who planted them. The city makes all decisions regarding tree removals and planting. Tree Fredericksburg has a signed Memorandum of Understanding with the city to plant and care for the city’s trees. There are 47 certified Tree Stewards who assist with minor pruning and tree education. This year, Tree Stewards donated 3,182 volunteer hours, valued at $90,814.
The city tree program is comprehensive and detailed. There are city ordinances to protect our urban forest. Tree Fredericksburg must follow the law regarding trees, as must all citizens. Information about the program is found on the city’s website—search “tree.” A healthy urban forest is an asset maintained for all citizens. Tree Fredericksburg continues to donate time and resources to help.
Anne Little
Fredericksburg
Anne Little is co-founder of Tree Fredericksburg.