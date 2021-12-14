Letter: City arborist is in charge, not Tree Fredericksburg

Arborist is in charge, not Tree Fredericksburg

In response to “City’s tree planting needs a well thought-out plan” [Dec. 1], facts about the city’s tree program and Tree Fredericksburg: In 2005, City Council approved a tree plan assembled by city staff and a group of concerned citizens. This plan was two years in the making. Tree Fredericksburg was established to apply for grants and coordinate volunteers to plant trees. Since its inception, it has secured over $275,000 in grants and managed 5,000 volunteers to plant 8,250 trees.

The city’s Green Committee is comprised of the city arborist, city staff, state forester and citizens. In 2007, the Green Committee prepared a tree planting list, emphasizing native trees; guidelines and standards for tree planting and mulching; and a comprehensive plan for our urban forest. All tree planting is done under the direction of the city arborist.