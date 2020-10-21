LETTER: City clerk's office goes above and beyond

City clerk’s office provides top-flight customer service

We recently visited City Clerk Jeff Small’s office to complete a routine civil process and I want to commend him and the deputy clerks who made us feel at ease and treated us with the utmost respect and courteousness.

We are both big fans of top-flight customer service, but don’t always have the chance to properly thank those who deliver such an experience, so thank you to one and all.

The process was completed within a day. Outstanding job, Jeff Small and your awesome staff!

Martha and Rob Burke

Fredericksburg