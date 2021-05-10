LETTER: City Council, please enforce noise ordinance

City Council,

please enforce

noise ordinance

The Fredericksburg City Council made the correct decision in not granting a special use permit for Royal Farms at Lafayette Boulevard and Blue and Gray Parkway.

The improvement to recreational access to Lee Drive and the Virginia Central Railroad trail from downtown should be the priority, and as we enter an era of electric-powered transportation, the proposal was clearly not in the right direction.

Now I encourage the council to trust their instincts on another issue: noise limits downtown. Neighboring residents and businesses are harmed when their customers are subjected to loud, distorted and reverberating music.

My last dinner at Kybecca was disrupted by music at a neighboring establishment. Peaceful enjoyment of one’s property is central to property rights in Virginia. Reasonable, enforceable limits on amplified music are a good thing that will benefit all in the city.

Richard Dynes

Fredericksburg