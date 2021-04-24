LETTER: City decision makers are not connecting the dots

Decision-makers

in the city are not

connecting the dots

As the Fredericksburg city government struggles with some complex financial issues that likely will require major tax increases, it would be wise to review recent history relative to land use decisions that have added to our expenses, while at the same time remove properties from the tax rolls.

Three cases come to mind: the large residential developments at Lafayette Boulevard and the Blue Gray Parkway, one of which provided a minimum or maximum acreage for commercial development that set up the developer to choose the option that provided for more homes; plans for the Economic Development Authority to buy part of the industrial park, some of which I understand will be taken off of the tax rolls; and a garden retailer on Lafayette Boulevard bought by a public service agency, which will also take it off of the tax base.

It would be interesting to understand how much government projects and residential developments are driving growth in the city at a time when certain economic sectors are failing and struggling because of market conditions.