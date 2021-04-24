LETTER: City decision makers are not connecting the dots

Decision-makers
As the Fredericksburg city government struggles with some complex financial issues that likely will require major tax increases, it would be wise to review recent history relative to land use decisions that have added to our expenses, while at the same time remove properties from the tax rolls.
Three cases come to mind: the large residential developments at Lafayette Boulevard and the Blue Gray Parkway, one of which provided a minimum or maximum acreage for commercial development that set up the developer to choose the option that provided for more homes; plans for the Economic Development Authority to buy part of the industrial park, some of which I understand will be taken off of the tax rolls; and a garden retailer on Lafayette Boulevard bought by a public service agency, which will also take it off of the tax base.
It would be interesting to understand how much government projects and residential developments are driving growth in the city at a time when certain economic sectors are failing and struggling because of market conditions.
There is a conflict between some in city government who want the needed new school delayed until the debt on two city schools is paid off versus the pressures the city has placed on the school system by allowing unchecked residential growth that diminished the inventory of land in the city.
The city administration and the City Council are charged with managing the affairs of the city to insure that businesses and residents are protected.
It is quite apparent that no one in the city government is connecting the dots relative to the impact their decisions make on the city budget and the school system.
Rodger Provo
Fredericksburg