LETTER: City needs more new schools

City needs more new schools right now

With regard to the need to build a new school in Fredericksburg, I want to add my voice to the issue as a parent of two JMHS graduates and a retired UMW professor of education. Hugh Mercer has about twice the recommended upper limit for elementary school enrollment, and Lafayette is overcrowded, too.

Fredericksburg spends much less of its budget on schools than our neighbors and peers. This can has been kicked down the road for way too long.

If some would like even more public input, please pull out all the stops and communicate quickly and efficiently with the public immediately. As we have heard, parents want a new school. Our students deserve a new school. They do not want more mobile structures which thwart a sense of community and belonging on campus. There are health hazards and trailers tend to become costly to maintain over time.

We can build a new elementary school or middle school on land we have at Idlewild, and Lafayette and Walker Grant could be converted to twin elementary schools. Or we could reconfigure some other way. But we need more quality buildings now for our students.