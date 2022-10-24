Letter: City pulled together to bring otter home

This past week has seen a wide range of emotions, not just for me, but for many others in the community. With the theft of Adeline the Otter in Hurkamp Park, there was a surge of annoyance and frustration and yes, anger.

We had a huge outpouring of concern and positive action by many in the community which ultimately resulted in the recovery of Adeline on Wednesday evening. Local radio and print media, as well as NBC-affiliate Channel 4 in Washington, shined a light on the theft, and the avalanche of postings on social media made it very clear that in the six months since their installation, the otters have become well-loved and embraced by the community.

On behalf of the Otter-ly Amazing Fredericksburg Project Committee, I would like to thank the B101.5 team for offering a reward and promoting the safe return of Adeline; local businesses for adding to that reward; The Free Lance–Star for their timely article on the theft; Print Jazz for designing wanted posters for Adeline’s return; local resident Elizabeth and her bluetick coonhound, Carter Rainn, who literally sniffed out Adeline near a bench in Hurkamp Park; Hyperbole, who was first on scene with live coverage of the discovery of Adeline; city staff, who provided otter swag at the Downtown Visitor Center to promote Adeline’s return…and to so many others in our community who shared the story on their social media and supported the recovery effort.

Fredericksburg is not immune to crime, however, in a far greater capacity, Fredericksburg is a city that cares tremendously about its citizens, its public art and ultimately its sense of community. I am proud to live in such a cohesive community that draws together with such clarity and energy for the betterment of all.

April Peterson, Committee Chair

Fredericksburg