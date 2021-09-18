LETTER: City schools need better leaders

City schools need better leaders

I read “City School Board gets pushback over plans” [Sept. 16]. All one has to do is read the paper and see how often the Fire Department and Police Department are called for emergencies.

Yet School Board member Malvina Kay is quoted as stating that if we had more schools, “your police costs should go down. There should be less fires because they’re educated about fireproofing ….”

I had to read that comment more than once to believe my eyes!

Miss Kay needs to reconsider her thinking. We need better leadership in our city schools.

Mary Bowe Torrans

Fredericksburg