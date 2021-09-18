 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: City schools need better leaders
0 comments

LETTER: City schools need better leaders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

City schools need better leaders

I read “City School Board gets pushback over plans” [Sept. 16]. All one has to do is read the paper and see how often the Fire Department and Police Department are called for emergencies.

Yet School Board member Malvina Kay is quoted as stating that if we had more schools, “your police costs should go down. There should be less fires because they’re educated about fireproofing ….”

I had to read that comment more than once to believe my eyes!

Miss Kay needs to reconsider her thinking. We need better leadership in our city schools.

Mary Bowe Torrans

Fredericksburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert