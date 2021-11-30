Letter: City's tree plantings need a well thought-out plan

To tree or not to tree? That is the question. Clearly we need more trees. However, like many well-meaning solutions (note David Golson’s "Silent Earth"), not seeing the long view over immediate gratification can often prove fatal. In this city, tree planting has carried on willy-nilly with no integrated plans too long. Disease-prone trash trees continue to be planted along causeways and streets in single species allées, despite hard lessons from Dutch Elm disease, acid rain and non-native trees.

Beyond the lack of interface and planning between the city’s arborist and the dictatorship of Tree Fredericksburg, there is clear discrimination. To illustrate the disparity, the rich have enormous setbacks from utility strips, 200-foot stretches of turf without poles or driveways, and curb strips containing no trees. The elderly and poor with houses abutting the sidewalks have multiple trees where the city often ignores their own regulations to plant 30 feet away from utility poles.